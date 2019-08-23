Delhi Metro issues tenders for Aerocity-Tughlaqabad stations; 3-layer Mehrauli transport corridor to come up

As part of this section, a unique and first-of-its-kind three layer transport facility has also been planned for the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in the South Delhi region (Representative image)

Big boost for the Delhi Metro network! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently floated tenders for the design and construction of the 5.5 km long elevated section of the 20 km Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor, as part of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project. As part of this section, a unique and first-of-its-kind three layer transport facility has also been planned for the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in the South Delhi region, a DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online.

Earlier, DMRC had proposed several new lines and corridors as part of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV project, with an aim to connect the far flung areas of the national capital region and to bring them on the Delhi Metro map. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Delhi Government had approved three corridors as part of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV. The three approved corridors are as follows:

20 km long Aerocity – Tughlaqabad corridor

28 km long Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor

12 km long Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor

With the recent tender issued by DMRC for the new Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor, the Delhi Metro Phase-IV project has received a boost. According to DMRC, the details of the upcoming Delhi Metro Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor are as follows:

Delhi Metro Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor: Route, stations and other details