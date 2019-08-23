Delhi Metro issues tenders for Aerocity-Tughlaqabad stations; 3-layer Mehrauli transport corridor to come up

The corridor will be four elevated stations, namely, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket G Block and 12 underground stations, the tenders for which are yet to be floated by DMRC.
Big boost for the Delhi Metro network! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently floated tenders for the design and construction of the 5.5 km long elevated section of the 20 km Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor, as part of the Delhi Metro Phase IV project. As part of this section, a unique and first-of-its-kind three layer transport facility has also been planned for the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in the South Delhi region, a DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online.
Earlier, DMRC had proposed several new lines and corridors as part of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV project, with an aim to connect the far flung areas of the national capital region and to bring them on the Delhi Metro map. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and the Delhi Government had approved three corridors as part of the Delhi Metro Phase-IV. The three approved corridors are as follows:
- 20 km long Aerocity – Tughlaqabad corridor
- 28 km long Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor
- 12 km long Majlis Park – Maujpur corridor
With the recent tender issued by DMRC for the new Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor, the Delhi Metro Phase-IV project has received a boost. According to DMRC, the details of the upcoming Delhi Metro Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor are as follows:
Delhi Metro Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor: Route, stations and other details
- The corridor will be four elevated stations, namely, Sangam Vihar, Khanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Saket G Block and 12 underground stations, the tenders for which are yet to be floated by DMRC.
- As part of the Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor’s construction, a unique and first-of-its-kind three-layer transport facility has been planned for the Mehrauli Badarpur Road in the South Delhi region.
- This stretch will also have a 2.4 km long double-deck viaduct with a Delhi Metro corridor running on the upper deck and a six-lane flyover on the lower deck, while a six-lane underpass connecting the Saket G Block station to Sangam Vihar station will be constructed below.
- The upper deck will be constructed at an elevation of 18 metres, while the flyover will be at height of 9.3 metres and the total length of the proposed integrated structure is 2.4 km.
- The flyover will start just after the proposed Sangam Vihar metro station on the section and will end after Ambedkar Nagar station. It will also provide connectivity from the Mehrauli Badarpur road to the BRT corridor
- The Saket-G block station will be an interchange station between the Aerocity-Tughlaqabad corridor and the proposed Lajpat Nagar-Saket G Block corridor.
