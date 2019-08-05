Delhi Metro issues red alert! Passengers asked to cooperate for security checks

For passengers’ convenience and to thwart any emergency situation, additional CISF troops, counter-terror reaction teams, and security gadgets have been deployed at Delhi Metro stations.

Delhi Metro has been put on high alert in wake of the upcoming Independence Day and recent developments pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir and Article 370. Delhi Metro has issued a fresh advisory that there should not be any untoward incidents in the mass-rapid rail network that runs across the National Capital Region, the security officials were quoted as saying by PTI. Delhi Metro is considered to be the lifeline of the national capital region.

This high-alert means commuters will have to go through additional frisking process by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel at many stations, the officials said. The high-alert has been issued by the authorities after there were non-specific inputs, the report said. The advisory has been issued keeping in mind the latest developments in the Parliament on Jammu and Kashmir and the Independence Day celebrations slated for August 15, according to officials.

For passengers’ convenience and to thwart any emergency situation, additional CISF troops, counter-terror reaction teams, and security gadgets have been deployed at Delhi Metro stations.

While, Delhi Metro Rail Network (DMRC) has over 220 stations, around 28 lakh commuters use the Delhi Metro for commuting destinations in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon. On July 30, this year 51,61,980 journeys were completed. In May, 2019, the line utilization was recorded at 46,99,807. In June, 2019 the line utilization was 47,20,168.

Earlier in June, the central government has approved the deployment of an additional 5,000 CISF personnel to better guard the Delhi Metro network. Around 9,000 CISF personnel were deployed at around 270 stations. Out of this 9,000 CISF personnel, 7,000 have deployed on a regular or sanctioned basis. With this new deployment, the Delhi Metro will become the largest single-unit under the security cover of the Central Industrial Security Force in India.