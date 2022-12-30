Delhi Metro issues fresh guidelines for New Year’s eve, Check here

In a bid to ease overcrowding on new year’s eve, the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation (DMRC) on Friday issued a statement saying no exit from Rajiv chowk Metro station will be allowed after 9 pm. The DMRC further added that the passengers will have to plan their journey in advance. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station.

In a statement, the DMRC said, “As advised by the Delhi Police, to ease overcrowding on New Year’s Eve (31st December, 2022), exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station will not be allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the Rajiv Chowk Metro station. Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly.”

Check last train timing from Rajiv Chowk Metro station:

Towards Anand Vihar – 23:15 hrs

Towards Central Secretariat – 23:27 hrs

Towards Dilshad Garden – 23:07 hrs

Towards Dwarka – 23:40 hrs

Towards Dwarka Sec-21 – 23:38 hrs

Towards Huda City Centre – 23:27 hrs

Towards Inder lok – 22:54 hrs

Towards Jahangirpuri – 23:52 hrs

Towards Mundka – 22:54 hrs

Towards Noida City Centre – 23:23 hrs

Towards Rithala – 22:54 hrs

Towards Sarita Vihar – 22:50 hrs

Towards Vishwavidyalaya – 00:22 hrs

Delhi police guidelines:

To elaborate smooth flow of vehicular movement in the national capital, the Delhi police has also issued a traffic advisory. For the vicinity of Connaught Place, special arrangements have been made. No vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught place. There will be restrictions from 8 pm of December 31, 2022 (Saturday) till the conclusion of the New Year 2023 celebrations.

In a statement, the Delhi police said, “strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.”