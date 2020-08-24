Delhi Metro introduces new Smart Card with automatic recharge facility! Check features

The Auto Top-Up feature allows commuters to recharge it automatically at the metro station’s Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates.

Delhi Metro commuters cheer! Now, commuters of Delhi Metro will be able to avail the facility of a new type of Smart Card which comes with an Auto Top-Up feature. The Auto Top-Up feature allows commuters to recharge it automatically at the metro station’s Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates. This facility will be available whenever the Delhi Metro services resume. According to details shared by DMRC, the customers can get the new Smart Card through the ‘Autope’ app which has been specially developed for this purpose. Whenever the value of Smart Card goes below Rs 100, the Smart Cards issued to Delhi Metro commuters by ‘Autope’ will offer auto top-up functionality. Also, at the AFC Entry Gate, it will automatically recharge the card with Rs 200. The topped up value will be auto-debited by Autope from the customer’s linked card/bank account the next working day.

In order to avail the ‘Autope’ Smart Card service, the Delhi Metro users will be required to register by downloading the ‘Autope’ app or they can register at Autope’s mobile site autope.in and link their Bank/UPI account/Credit Card to the Smart Card as a one-time exercise. The Autope app is available on Google Play Store for Android users and on Apple Store for iPhone users (to be available shortly on Apple store). For each transaction, a nominal fee will be charged from the user as a convenience fee.

Moreover, those Delhi Metro commuters who already have existing Delhi Metro Smart Cards can also get the Auto Top-Up feature enabled in their Smart Cards by registering through the Autope app. To get their smart cards activated for this facility, they need to visit the Customer Care Centre of any station, as a onetime exercise, after three days of registration. However, according to DMRC, irrespective of the new feature, the existing Delhi Metro Smart Cards will continue to remain valid. Besides the auto top-up facility, some of the other benefits extended by ‘Autope’ are home delivery of new Smart Cards, their customization facility, and an additional discount of 5 per cent on each top-up.

According to DMRC, with this facility, there will be no need of queuing up at the Metro Stations to recharge the Smart Card. Normally, for the store value to get validated during online card recharges, the Smart Card needs to be presented to AVMs. But with ‘Autope’, the AVM layer has been eliminated as well. Autope, developed by Anduril Technologies in association with Delhi Metro and National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) also supports the facility of auto-debit on smart cards for recurring payments. Also, it allows the users to set up UPI Mandate for their Metro payments.