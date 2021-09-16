Delhi Metro Grey Line Update: Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor to open on this date

On this section, passenger services will commence at 5:00 PM on the same day.

Delhi Metro Grey Line Update: After an over one month delay due to approach road-related issues, Delhi Metro’s Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand extension is now all set to be inaugurated on September 18, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). On Saturday, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate the Grey Line extended corridor via video-conference link. On this section, passenger services will commence at 5:00 PM on the same day, DMRC said. According to the Corporation, this extension of the over 4.2 km long Delhi Metro’s Grey Line (Dwarka-Najafgarh metro corridor) will immensely benefit residents of interior areas around Najafgarh.

It further mentioned, the nearly one-kilometre-long (891 metres) Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand section will take the metro line further into Najafgarh’s interior areas. Earlier, this metro segment was scheduled for inauguration on August 6. However, it was postponed, two days before the scheduled date due to issues with an approach road to the metro station. Sources in the Delhi transport department were quoted in a PTI report saying that earlier, the condition of the approach road to the Dhansa Bus Stand metro station was so poor that it was not even accessible to the public, a factor that led to the delay.

Delhi Metro’s rail corridor between Dwarka and Najafgarh was launched in October 2019, which for the first time, had linked the urban village area of Najafgarh to the rapid transit network. The upcoming metro station of Dhansa Bus Stand has been adorned with attractive photographs and artworks, which display this suburban locality’s rich heritage, culture, flora and fauna. For the first time in the Delhi Metro network, the Corporation has developed an underground integrated parking facility at Dhansa Bus Stand metro station that will allow metro commuters to park their vehicles and directly move to the concourse area. The metro station of Dhansa Bus Stand will be Delhi Metro’s first ever underground metro station to have an entire underground floor dedicated for vehicles’ parking, DMRC added.