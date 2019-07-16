Delhi Metro Grey Line: Trial runs start between Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor; likely to open by September

Delhi Metro Grey Line: DMRC has started trial runs across the corridor. Delhi Metro Grey Line is the first metro corridor which will take the Delhi metro network to the rural sections of Najafgarh.
Delhi Metro Grey Line: Big news for Delhi Metro commuters as the much-awaited corridor in one of the most congested areas of the national capital is going to open soon! The Delhi Metro Grey Line, which is the 4.295 km long Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor has been targeted for completion by the month of September this year. According to a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson who spoke to Financial Express Online, DMRC has started trial runs across the corridor. Delhi Metro Grey Line is the first metro corridor which will take the Delhi metro network to the rural sections of Najafgarh.
According to the spokesperson, during the trial runs, the interaction of the Delhi Metro trains with physical infringements or the civil structure will be checked so as to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the metro train on the track. Additionally, the signalling trials for the metro trains are also expected to begin in the next few days.
Delhi Metro Grey Line: Route, stations
- The Delhi Metro Grey Line section between Dwarka-Najafgarh comprises of three stations, namely: Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh
- Out of these, Dwarka and Nangli stations are elevated stations while Najafgarh is an underground station.
- The section has been targeted for completion by the month of September, 2019.
- The existing Dwarka metro station will be connected to the new station through an 80-metre passage linking the old station on Delhi Metro Blue Line to the new corridor. In order to accommodate the increased traffic of the area, an additional parking area will also be provided outside the metro station, which will adhere to the multi-modal integration (MMI) model.
- The Najafgarh metro station will be the first train depot on the Delhi Metro network to have both standard and broad gauges. As compared to the broad gauge, the standard gauge is considered much more advanced, because it enables a low turning radius of trains.
Delhi Metro Grey Line extension:
- The Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka-Najafgarh section will be further extended by another 1.18 kilometres till Dhansa Stand station, which is slated for completion by the month of December 2020.
- DMRC earlier informed Financial Express Online that the Dhansa Stand metro station has been designed as a four-level underground structure where the platform will be at the bottom at a depth of 21 metres, followed by a concourse and then an entire floor for parking above it. The roof will be at the ground level.
- This parking space will have ramps on two sides, to facilitate the entry and exit of vehicles, while the station will have two entry and exit facilities to connect the parking lot with the surface above and the platform below.
- The parking lot will span across 200 metres in length and 32 metres in width having a total area of about 64,000 square metres and will have a parking facility for over 130 cars. At this station, there will also be a facility for property development activities at the ground level at a later stage.
- This parking facility as considered to be a major design improvement as no other metro station has any such facility. It is also seen as an infrastructural boost for the local residents as the adjoining areas of Najafgarh are highly congested with limited parking space.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.