Delhi Metro Grey Line: The wait is over! New Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor opens today; all you need to know

Delhi Metro Grey Line: Stations, route and interchange

The new Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor spans across a length of 4.295 kms, of which 2.754 kms is elevated, and around 1.541 kms is underground. The entire line is of standard gauge and has been colour-coded as grey by DMRC Delhi Metro Grey Line stations: The new Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor has opened three new stations on the line, namely, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. Dwarka and Nangli are elevated stations and Najafgarh is an underground station.

The new Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor has opened three new stations on the line, namely, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. Dwarka and Nangli are elevated stations and Najafgarh is an underground station. Delhi Metro Grey Line operations: A peak hour frequency of 7 minutes and 30 seconds will be maintained. The total travel time on this section of Delhi Metro Grey Line, covering all three stations,



The Dwarka – Najafgarh corridor being flagged off for passenger operations. Services on the corridor will start for passengers at 5 pm later today.

Delhi Metro Grey Line interchange hub: The elevated Dwarka metro station has now emerged as an interchange facility on the Delhi Metro Grey Line. This will provide connectivity between the Dwarka sub-city and Najafgarh. An 80 metre passage connects the old Dwarka station of Delhi Metro Blue Line with the new station of Delhi Metro Grey Line, going towards Najafgarh. At the station, there is a concourse to concourse connectivity for the smooth passage between the two lines.

The elevated Dwarka metro station has now emerged as an interchange facility on the Delhi Metro Grey Line. This will provide connectivity between the Dwarka sub-city and Najafgarh. An 80 metre passage connects the old Dwarka station of Delhi Metro Blue Line with the new station of Delhi Metro Grey Line, going towards Najafgarh. At the station, there is a concourse to concourse connectivity for the smooth passage between the two lines. Delhi Metro Grey Line extension: The Delhi Metro Grey Line corridor between Dwarka-Najafgarh will be further extended till the Dhansa Bus Stand station by a length of almost 1.18 kilometres. This extended section of the line is expected to be completed by the month of December, 2020, according to DMRC. At the Dwarka metro station, which is now an interchange hub, around 2,000 square metres of additional parking space has been provided. This is a multi modal integration with space and provisions for the pick and drop points by e-rickshaws, auto rickshaws and buses.

The Delhi Metro Grey Line corridor between Dwarka-Najafgarh will be further extended till the Dhansa Bus Stand station by a length of almost 1.18 kilometres. This extended section of the line is expected to be completed by the month of December, 2020, according to DMRC. At the Dwarka metro station, which is now an interchange hub, around 2,000 square metres of additional parking space has been provided. This is a multi modal integration with space and provisions for the pick and drop points by e-rickshaws, auto rickshaws and buses. Delhi Metro Grey Line has 1st dumbbell shaped station: The Najafgarh station is the first dumbbell shaped station on the network. It has been constructed in an extremely congested Delhi Gate intersection of the Najafgarh locality. The entry and exit points of the station had to be located in a crowded location in such a way that they would be easily accessible for the commuters. This has led to the final station box having expansions as well as contractions in its design at multiple locations. This has given a dumbbell shape to the station

