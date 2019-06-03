Delhi Metro Grey Line: Good news Delhiites! Dwarka-Dhansa Bus Stand in Najafgarh section to open by year-end

Delhi Metro Grey Line: By this year-end, urban villages in Najafgarh will get metro connectivity! Several Delhiites will be hugely benefitted with the nearly 5-km long section of Delhi Metro Grey Line, which will link the Dwarka Metro station on the Blue Line with Dhansa Bus Stand in Najafgarh. The upcoming Dwarka station on the Delhi Metro Grey Line, the first of the four on the corridor, will soon become an interchange facility and will provide better connectivity to the outer Delhi neighbourhood. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) confirmed to Financial Express Online that the work on the line is likely to be completed by the month of September. Moreover, the stretch will be thrown open for the public by year-end. Delhi Metro Grey Line stations, map, interchange: The upcoming Grey Line will cover Dwarka, Najafgarh, Nangli, and Dhansa Bus Stop metro stations. According to DMRC, the existing Dwarka metro station will be connected to the new station via an 80-metre passage linking the old station on the Blue Line to the new line. To accommodate the increased traffic in the area, an additional parking facility will also be provided outside the metro station, adhering to the multi-modal integration (MMI) model. Also, Najafgarh metro station will be the first train depot in the Delhi Metro network to have both standard as well as broad gauges. As compared to broad gauge, the standard gauge is considered a more advanced one because it enables a low turning radius of trains as well as it allows easy availability and higher quality of coaches. Additionally, the roof of the new Dwarka station is also being equipped with solar panels to produce around 180 kilowatts of solar energy. According to DMRC, while developing this section, many challenges were faced. The biggest challenge that was faced by the engineers was construction over the Najafgarh drain. To assess the flooding risks involved in construction, a detailed hydrological study had to be conducted for the zone. A major challenge while constructing the new station was not interrupting operations on the existing line, however, the officials found a solution by connecting the two metro stations from a concourse area, instead of platform-to-platform.