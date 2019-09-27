Delhi Metro Grey Line gets final safety approval! Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor to open soon; details

Delhi Metro Grey Line will connect the rural an remote areas of Najafgarh

Delhi Metro Grey Line: Great news for Delhi Metro commuters! The 4.295 km long Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro Grey Line is likely to open soon as the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) has given the mandatory approval for starting passenger operations. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) spokesperson told Financial Express Online that Janak Kumar Garg, CMRS had inspected the corridor for safety on September 25, 2019. The exact date for the commencement of passenger operations for Delhi Metro Grey Line will be intimated shortly. According to DMRC, the Dwarka-Najafgarh section of Delhi Metro, will be colour coded as the Grey Line.

Delhi Metro Grey Line: Route, stations and inter-change points

Delhi Metro Grey Line will have three stations to begin with; namely Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. Of these three new stations, the Dwarka and Nangli will be elevated stations, while the Najafgarh station is underground.

This new stretch will connect the outer locality of Najafgarh with the rest of the national capital.

Delhi Metro Grey Line is the first Delhi Metro corridor to reach the rural pockets of Najafgarh and is likely to decongest the roads.

Interchange facility: The Delhi Metro Grey Line will connect the Dwarka metro station on Delhi Metro Blue Line with the Dhansa Bus Stand in Najafgarh. This will be through an 80 metres passage linking. This will become an interchange facility and will provide a better connectivity for regular commuters.

DMRC has also planned that this corridor will be extended by another 1.18 km till the Dhansa Stand station, which has been slated for completion by the month of December 2020.

The trial runs for the Delhi Metro Grey Line started in the month of July this year and have been in progress ever since. The interaction of the Delhi Metro trains with physical infringements and civil structure were checked by DMRC during the trial runs in order to ensure that there is no physical blockage anywhere, during the movement of the metro train on the track. Additionally, the signalling trials have also been in progress for the new Delhi Metro Grey line section.