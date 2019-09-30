Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka-Najafagrh to begin services on October 4! Know stations, interchange; 10 facts

Delhi Metro Grey Line will be a big boost for commuters as the nearby congested areas of Najafgarh will witness an ease in traffic movement. It has also brought in a new interchange facility with Delhi Metro Blue Line at the Dwarka station.
Delhi Metro Grey Line: Big cheer for Delhi Metro commuters! The all-new Delhi Metro Grey Line bringing new metro connectivity between Dwarka-Najafgarh is now ready for passenger operations. The new corridor has laid a direct metro line between Dwarka and the rural pockets of Najafgarh. The Delhi Metro Grey Line is likely to be a big boost for commuters as the nearby congested areas of Najafgarh will witness an ease in traffic movement. It has also brought in a new interchange facility with Delhi Metro Blue Line at the Dwarka metro station. DMRC will flag off the corridor on October 4 and passenger services will start on the same day.
Delhi Metro Grey Line: 10 important facts
- Delhi Metro Grey Line corridor details: The Delhi Metro Grey Line spans across a length of 4.295 kms, out of which 2.754 kms is elevated stretch and 1.541 kms is the underground stretch. The line is of standard gauge with the color code of Grey by DMRC.
- Delhi Metro Grey Line stations: The present section of Dwarka-Najafgarh of Delhi Metro Grey Line has opened three new metro stations, namely, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. Out of these Dwarka and Nangli are elevated stations, while Najafgarh is an underground station.
- Delhi Metro Grey Line operations: Once operational, a peak hour frequency of seven minutes and 30 seconds will be maintained on the Dwarka-Najafgarh stretch of Delhi Metro Grey Line. The total travel time on this section, covering all three stations, will be six minutes and 20 seconds. DMRC has announced that the corridor will be flagged off on October 4 and passenger operations will start on the same day.
- Delhi Metro Grey Line interchange hub: The Dwarka metro station has emerged as an interchange facility which will connect the Dwarka sub-city with Najafgarh, with the Delhi Metro Grey Line service. At the Dwarka station, an 80 metre passage connects the old Dwarka station of Delhi Metro Blue Line with the new station, which has connectivity with Delhi Metro Grey Line, going towards Najafgarh. There is a concourse to concourse connectivity at the station for smooth passage between the two lines. After Dwarka Sector 21 station, Dwarka station is the the second interchange facility in the Dwarka subcity.
- Delhi Metro Grey Line extension: The Delhi Metro Grey Line section between Dwarka-Najafgarh is being further extended till Dhansa Bus Stand station by almost 1.18 kilometres. This extended section is expected to be completed by the month of December, 2020.
- Multi-modal Integration at Dwarka metro station: At the Dwarka metro station, around 2,000 square metres of additional parking space has been provided. This is an elaborate multi modal integration with space and provisions of pick and drop points by e-rickshaws, auto rickshaws and buses, which has been provided right in front of the Dwarka metro station station main building. The new Dwarka station having connectivity towards Najafgarh with Delhi Metro Grey Line, is a two level station with the concourse at the ground level and the platform at a height of 14 metres.
- Delhi Metro Grey Line brings 1st dumbbell-shaped station: The Najafgarh metro station of the Delhi Metro Grey Line has come up at the extremely busy Delhi Gate intersection of the Najafgarh locality. Since, the station has come up in the area connecting Najafgarh, DMRC faced space constraints during the construction. The entry and exit points had to be located in a crowded location in such a way that they would be easily accessible for commuters. Hence, the final station box has expansions as well as contractions in its design, at multiple locations giving it the shape of a dumbbell.
- Delhi Metro Grey Line taps into solar energy: At three locations on the Delhi Metro Grey Line section, rooftop solar power plants have been installed. At the Dwarka metro station, a solar panel with a capacity of 175 kwp has been installed. At the Najafgarh depot, a solar panel with a capacity of 182 kwp has been installed. At the Nangli metro station, a solar panel with a capacity of 240 kwp. Overall, the Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor has a solar power generation capacity of 597 kwp. Presently, the Delhi Metro network generates about 30 Mwp of solar power, according to DMRC.
- Delhi Metro Grey Line to have 1st underground station with car parking lot: The Dhansa Bus Stand station, of the Delhi Metro Grey Line extension, will become the first ever underground station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground section for parking. The Dhansa Bus Stand station will be designed as a four-level underground structure.
- Delhi Metro Trial Runs and CMRS approval: Janak Kumar Garg,Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) gave the mandatory approval for starting passenger operations on September 25, 2019. The trial runs for the Delhi Metro Grey Line started in the month of July and were in progress ever since.The interaction of the Delhi Metro trains with physical infringements or the civil structure on the section, were checked by DMRC so as to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the train over the track.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.