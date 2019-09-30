Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka-Najafagrh to begin services on October 4! Know stations, interchange; 10 facts

DMRC will begin passenger services of Delhi Metro Grey Line on October 4, 2019

Delhi Metro Grey Line: Big cheer for Delhi Metro commuters! The all-new Delhi Metro Grey Line bringing new metro connectivity between Dwarka-Najafgarh is now ready for passenger operations. The new corridor has laid a direct metro line between Dwarka and the rural pockets of Najafgarh. The Delhi Metro Grey Line is likely to be a big boost for commuters as the nearby congested areas of Najafgarh will witness an ease in traffic movement. It has also brought in a new interchange facility with Delhi Metro Blue Line at the Dwarka metro station. DMRC will flag off the corridor on October 4 and passenger services will start on the same day.

Delhi Metro Grey Line: 10 important facts