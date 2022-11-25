Delhi Metro Grey Line: DMRC to begin double-line movement between Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand from today

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday, November 25, commenced the train runs on both up and down lines with automated signalling system in the Grey Line section between Najafgarh and Dhansa Bus Stand. “Services on this line will now be available with a headway of 07 minutes 30 seconds during peak hours and 12 minutes during off-peak hours,” the DMRC said. Earlier, the headway was 12 minutes and 15 minutes during peak and off-peak hours respectively.

In addition, with the commencement of this double-line movement, the run-time on Grey Line from Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand will also significantly decrease by nearly four minutes, and will be around eight minutes.

Also Read | In Chandigarh, it’s new metro service vs robust bus network as experts debate to tackle traffic woes

In other developments, the Delhi Metro will now run 8-coach trains on the Red Line. DMRC will now run two trains with eight coaches each instead of the regular six coaches in an effort to increase their carrying capacity. The Red Line sees around 4.7 lakh passengers per day and has interchange stations at Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Welcome, and Netaji Subhash Place, IE reported.

Tunnelling work between Krishna Park Extn-Keshopur completed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation last week said it has achieved a major milestone with the completion of tunnelling work between Krishna Park Extension and Keshopur on its Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor. The completion of this stretch is a significant achievement for DMRC since this work faced repeated constraints due to the Covid pandemic.

The tunnel has been constructed approximately at a depth of 14 to 16 metres. About 2,000 rings have been installed in the tunnel. It has an inner diameter of 5.8 metres. The alignment of the tunnel runs along the Outer ring road and below multi-storied built-up structures.

Earth pressure balancing method for tunnelling

The tunnel has been built with the proven technology of EPBM (Earth pressure balancing method) with concrete lining made up of precast tunnel rings. The tunnel rings have been cast at the fully mechanized casting yard setup at Mundka, PTI reported. These concrete segments were cured with a steam curing system to achieve early strength, the report added.

(With inputs from PTI)