Delhi Metro Grey Line connecting rural areas of Najafgarh to open soon! Know route, stations – 7 facts

Delhi Metro Grey Line will connect the rural an remote areas of Najafgarh

Delhi Metro Grey Line: Big news for Delhiites! Very soon, the remote and rural areas of the national capital will be connected through the Delhi Metro network! Najafgarh and its rural pockets will be connected by Delhi Metro with the all new Delhi Metro Grey Line. The Delhi Metro Grey Line will span across the Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor. This new corridor by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is likely to decongest the rural areas of Najafgarh and also make traveling easier and smoother for the nearby commuters. From new stations to route, here are seven important things that one must know about the Delhi Metro Grey Line:

1. Delhi Metro Grey Line stations:

The 4.295 km long Dwarka-Najafgarh corridor of the Delhi Metro Grey Line comprises three stations namely, Dwarka, Nangli and Najafgarh. Out of these, the Dwarka and Nangli stations will be elevated stations while Najafgarh will be an underground station.

2. Delhi Metro Grey Line expected time of inauguration

A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the inauguration of Delhi Metro Grey Line is subject to inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). DMRC is awaiting for the approval by CMRS. The section is likely to be inaugurated in the month of October, however, the final date has not been decided as yet.

3. Delhi Metro Grey Line to have 1st dumbbell-shaped station

The Najafgarh station of the upcoming Delhi Metro Grey Line will be the first station of Delhi Metro to be constructed in a dumbbell-shaped structure. This is due to the lack of land available for construction of the station. However, DMRC will not compromise with the space required for passenger movement in the ticketing area or the platform area of the station.

4. Delhi Metro Grey Line extension

The Delhi Metro Grey Line Dwarka-Najafgarh section will be extended by another 1.18 kilometres till the Dhansa Stand metro station on the same line. This extension has been targeted for completion by the month of December 2020.

5. Connection with Delhi Metro Blue Line

The Delhi Metro Grey Line will connect the Dwarka metro station on Delhi Metro Blue Line with the Dhansa Bus Stand in Najafgarh through an 80 metre passage linking. The upcoming Dwarka station on the Delhi Metro Grey Line will become an interchange facility and will provide stronger connectivity to the outer neighbourhood of Delhi, according to DMRC.

6. Delhi Metro Grey Line to have 1st underground car parking lot inside the station

The Dhansa Bus stand station in Najafgarh will become the first ever underground station of the Delhi Metro network to have an entire underground floor of the station dedicated for the parking of vehicles. The station will be designed as a four-level underground structure where the platform will be at the bottom level, at an approximate depth of 21 metres. This will be followed by the concourse and then an entire floor for parking above it with the station roof at the main ground level.

7. Delhi Metro Grey Line Trial Runs

A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the trial runs for the Delhi Metro Grey Line are in progress. During the trial runs, the interaction of the Delhi Metro trains with physical infringements or the civil structure are being checked by DMRC in order to ensure that there is no physical blockage during the movement of the metro train over the track. Additionally, the signalling trials for the metro train on the Delhi Metro Grey line section are also in progress.