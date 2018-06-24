Delhi Metro Green Line: Mundka-Bahadurgarh section inaugurated by PM Modi; 5 facts every commuter should know

Delhi Metro: The Mundka – Bahadurgarh section of Delhi Metro’s green line is the third of the network to enter Haryana. (File photo of Delhi Metro network)

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Delhi Metro Mundka-Bahadurgarh section of the Green Line! The much-awaited Mundka – Bahadurgarh section of Delhi Metro which falls under the metro network’s Green line has been launched by PM Modi today. The commercial services for Delhi Metro commuters will commence from 4 PM today. With this section, the Delhi Metro network expands to 288 kilometres with 208 metro stations. “I congratulate the people of Haryana and Delhi on the commencement of this new section of the Delhi Metro,” PM Modi said while inaugurating the new section via video conferencing. Talking about Delhi Metro as an example of ‘Make in India’, PM Modi said, “We also want to boost Make In India by making coaches of the Metro in India itself. Several nations helped us in the making of the Delhi Metro and other Metros, and now, we are helping other nations by designing coaches for their Metro systems,” he said. The Mundka – Bahadurgarh section of Delhi Metro’s green line is the third of the network to enter Haryana. The Metro network is already functional in two other cities of Haryana – Gurugram and Faridabad. Here are 5 important things to know about the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section that every Delhi Metro commuter should know:

1) The Mundka – Bahadurgarh section, which is the extension of the Inderlok – Mundka Corridor, is 11.183 km long. Now, with the opening of the section, the length of the entire corridor will become 26.33 km.

2) There will be 7 metro stations in the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section, out of which 4 will be in the capital city and 3 will be in Haryana. The metro stations which will be in Delhi are Mundka Industrial Area metro station, Ghevra metro station, Tikri Kalan metro station and Tikri Border metro station. The metro stations which will be in Haryana are Modern Industrial Estate metro station, Bus Stand metro station, and City Park metro station.

3) The entire Mundka – Bahadurgarh section will be elevated and will connect the capital city with Bahadurgarh. Additionally, the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section will also provide connectivity to many areas of Delhi such as Mundka, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan etc.

4) For commuters from Bahadurgarh, the blessing would be connectivity to western and central parts of Delhi through interchange facility at Kirti Nagar (Blue Line) and Inderlok (Red Line).

5) From Mundka, every alternate train will go to Bahadurgarh’s City Park. Reports suggest that a frequency of 8 minutes will be maintained between these two stations. From Inderlok/Kirti Nagar to City Park in Bahadurgarh, the total travel time on Delhi Metro is estimated to be 50 minutes.

The big announcement of opening of the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section comes within months of the Kalkaji Mandir – Janakpuri West section of Delhi Metro Magenta line being thrown open to public. Delhi Metro will over the next few months, progressively open several sections of the Delhi Metro Pink Line as well.