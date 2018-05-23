Delhi Metro Green Line: Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor to open in June making it the third link to Haryana

The Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor would be Delhi Metro’s third foray into Haryana after Faridabad and Gurugram.

Delhi Metro Green Line: After the opening of the remaining section of Delhi Metro Magenta Line connecting Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri West, the Delhi Metro Green Line, which currently links Inderlok to Mundka will be expanded to Bahadurgarh. The Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor would be Delhi Metro’s third foray into Haryana after Faridabad and Gurugram. The section is all set to be opened next month, according to a TOI report. The stretch which is more than 11 km long will have 7 metro stations. Out of the 7 metro stations, 4 metro stations are in Delhi — Mundka Industrial Area, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan and Tikri Border, on the other hand, 3 metro stations are in Haryana — Modern Industrial Estate, Bus Stand, and City Park. The Mundka-Bahadurgarh corridor will run along NH-10 on an elevated viaduct.

Last year in the month of December, trials on this section were started by The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). While the viaduct is ready, the work is still not over for a crucial link to the train depot constructed to cater to this section. On May 30, the section will be inspected by the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety (CMRS). Once, the CMRS gives a nod to this section, it will be opened for public, the report said.

Though the section is all set to be opened for public as soon as the CMRS gives the section a green signal, the final date to open the section will be decided only after the availability of dignitaries is confirmed. A DMRC official quoted in the report said that as the section is going to be expanded up to Haryana, Delhi Metro is planning to invite Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as the chief guest.

Initially, the frequency of metro trains on this section will be of 25 minutes because of a missing link between the corridor and its train depot. Due to unavailability of land, DMRC has been unable to develop a track connecting the two. Metro will provide limited services on this section as there is no space to park the extra trains, which is needed in order to provide normal frequency.