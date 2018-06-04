Delhi Metro Green Line: 5 things every commuter wants to know about Mundka-Bahadurgarh section

The length of the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section is 11.183 Km.

Delhi Metro Green Line: If you think that opening of the Janakpuri West-Kalkaji Mandir section was a reason big enough to celebrate then there is some more great news for you. Within a week of Janakpuri West – Kalkaji Mandir section of the Pink Line opening, Delhi Metro has made another announcement for metro commuters to rejoice. The much-awaited Mundka – Bahadurgarh section, which falls under Delhi Metro Green line, has got operational nod. In order to start the operations of the section, the Commissioner for Metro Rail Safety has given the mandatory approval. However, the exact date of opening of the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section is still not out as it will be declared after compliance of the same by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). Here are 5 facts about the Mundka – Bahadurgarh corridor that every metro commuter should know:

1) The opening of the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section would be Delhi Metro’s third for the network into Haryana as the capital city’s metro system is already operational in two other cities of Haryana namely, Gurugram and Faridabad.

2) The length of the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section is 11.183 Km. The section, which is the extension of Inderlok – Mundka Corridor will fall under Delhi Metro Green line. However, with the commencement of the Mundka – Bahadurgarh section, the entire Inderlok – Bahadurgarh section will become 26.33 km long.

3) The Mundka – Bahadurgarh section will have 7 metro stations out of which 4 will be in Delhi and 3 will be in Haryana. Mundka Industrial Area station, Ghevra station, Tikri Kalan station and Tikri Border station will be in Delhi and Modern Industrial Estate station, Bus Stand station, and City Park station will be in Haryana. All the metro stations of this section will be elevated.

4) The Mundka – Bahadurgarh section, which will be entirely elevated will link the capital city with Bahadurgarh. In addition to this, the section will also provide connectivity to many outer locations of the western fringes of Delhi such as Mundka, Ghevra, Tikri Kalan etc.

5) At first, the frequency of metro trains plying over Mundka – Bahadurgarh section will be of 25 minutes. This is due to the missing link between the Mundka – Bahadurgarh corridor and its train depot.