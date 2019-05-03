Delhi Metro goes the extra mile for safety! These metro stations to have additional facilities; details here

Delhi Metro looks to build its network framework! In a recent development for increasing safety across the Delhi Metro network, new facilities and provisions will come up at a few metro stations. The Shankar Vihar and the Sadar Bazaar Cantonment metro stations on the Delhi Metro Magenta Line will have extra safety measures, according to a recent Dainik Jagran report. These metro stations, which are a part of Delhi Metro Phase-3, are on the Botanical Garden-Janakpuri West route of the Magenta Line. These two metro stations as part of the elevated corridor, will soon get enhanced safety measures. A high-rise view cutter and noise barrier wall to obstruct noise pollution will be installed at the elevated corridors of the two metro stations. According to the report, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has started taking initiatives and these additions will cost around Rs 2.5 crore. The high rise view cutter is expected to be installed within one year. With this, the interiors of the army and air force camp won\u2019t be visible from the upper side of the stations and will keep the area safer. Presently, while crossing these elevated stations, the interiors of the army and air force camp are visible, the report claimed. The army and air force personnel have raised objections in this regard. Hence, the inclusion of the high rise view cutter is mandatory and will be added soon at these two stations. In addition to this, the metro corridors built in Delhi Metro Phase-1 are the oldest and hence, some metro services are getting disrupted at some of the stations. Now, the facilities at the metro stations in Phase 1 will be improved for passengers. In this regard, DMRC has decided that all the 59 metro stations in Phase 1 will have new passenger information display boards as these boards at many stations have stopped working. The Phase 1 metro corridors include Shahdara-Tiz Hazari, Tiz Hazari-Inderlok and Inderlok-Rithala corridors of the Red Line. It also includes Vishwa Vidyalaya - Kashmere Gate, Kashmere Gate-Central Secretariat corridors of the Yellow Line and Dwarka-Barakhamba Road, Barakhamba Road - Indraprastha corridors of the Blue Line.