Delhi Metro free rides for women: Travelling from Delhi to NCR and vice-versa? Here’s the proposed rule

Delhi Metro free rides for women! In the coming days, Delhi Metro women commuters may avail the benefit of the Delhi government's fare exemption scheme if their boarding or de-boarding metro station lies in the national capital. What this means is that if women commuters are travelling from Delhi to any part NCR by metro, their ride will be free. Similarly, if women are travelling from an NCR station and de-boarding the metro at a station in Delhi, then their ride will be free. The announcement was made by Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot recently. The trains under the Delhi Metro network run across the national capital and also connect the NCR destinations including Faridabad, Gurgaon, Ballabhgarh and Bahadurgarh in Haryana as well as Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. A couple of days ago, the Delhi government had proposed to enable free rides to women commuters in public transport buses (DTC) as well as Delhi Metro trains in view of their safety. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Transport department are preparing a detailed report on the proposal. Gahlot directed the Transport department to prepare a Cabinet note on the proposal by June 11. The last date for receiving feedback on the proposal from stakeholders has been extended by the government to June 30. Earlier, the deadline to collect the feedback was till June 15. Jasmine Shah, Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) vice-chairperson was quoted in a PTI report saying that till Monday, around 3,700 suggestions and opinions of the public were received through email. Gahlot said that the report of DMRC was awaited. As far as implementing the fare exemption in public transport buses was concerned, there was no major issue, he said. However, the electronic ticketing machines that are being used by DTC and Cluster bus conductors across the city will have to be slightly modified so that a woman commuter could be counted while showing no fare charged for her commute, he added. The government of Delhi plans to provide subsidy to the public transporters, including Delhi Metro, for the exemption of fares to be given to women commuters, the report said.