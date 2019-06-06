Delhi Metro free rides for women proposal not feasible? Hardeep Singh Puri “rejects” Kejriwal’s idea

Providing Delhi Metro free rides for women is not a feasible idea, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said. According to an India Today report, Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi has no plan. "Rejecting" the idea of giving free Delhi Metro rides to women, Puri has said that the idea is not feasible. Hardeep Singh Puri is Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs under Modi 2.0 government. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC) comes under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with equal equity participation of the government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). On June 3, Kejriwal sparked a debate by announcing this populist plan to make Delhi Metro and DTC rides free for women. Kejriwal said women will be given free rides in DTC, cluster buses and the Delhi Metro. The aim of the proposal is to make public transport more accessible to women, while also ensuring their safety. The city government would bear the travel expenses that would be incurred. He claimed that the proposal would be implemented within 2-3 months. Kejriwal also assured that the step would not lead to congestion in the Delhi Metro, which is considered as the lifeline of the national capital, as the daily ridership would increase by just one lakh. Kejriwal directed his officials to prepare a detailed report. Subsequently, the proposal would be brought in the Cabinet, Kejriwal was quoted as saying by PTI. However, the announcement did not go down well with netizens as most of them ridiculed the step on social media. Meanwhile, the Delhi government has invited suggestions from people over the proposed scheme. People can submit their suggestions at ndelhiwomensafety@gmail.com, to the Chairman, DDC, Delhi Govt., 33, Shamnath Marg, Delhi-110054 till June 15.