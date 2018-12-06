Delhi Metro eases commuter woes! New skywalk to connect Durgabai Deshmukh station to Dhaula Kuan

New skywalk will connect the Airport Express Line’s Dhaula Kuan station with Pink Line’s South Campus station

Delhi Metro commuters have reason to cheer! Now, commuters can walk easily from the Delhi Metro Pink Line to Airport Express Line. According to a TOI report, a new skywalk with travelators is coming up and it will connect the Airport Express Line’s Dhaula Kuan station with Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station by the end of this month. This skywalk will ease the way for passengers travelling on the Pink Line to access the Airport Line, which till now was a 1.2-km trek between the two stations.

After the Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station became operational in the month of March, the section from Majlis Park to this point was opened for public use. Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Managing Director, Mangu Singh suggested that the skywalk with travelators could be built to connect the two stations. DMRC wasn’t able to meet the September deadline for completing the construction of the skywalk due to few challenges. The skywalk will be thrown open by the end of December, according to DMRC.

Anuj Dayal, Executive Director (corporate communications), DMRC was quoted in the report saying that the work had to be stopped for a few days due to the ban on construction work across the city to check pollution. Even now, work is carried out only during the day hours because there is a restriction on activities at night. During the day as well, the pace of work gets slower due to the heavy traffic on the stretch.

The new skywalk and the travelators will connect Pink Line’s Durgabai Deshmukh South Campus station platform to the Airport Express Line’s concourse level of the Dhaula Kuan station. It will be semi-covered with a curved roof and aluminium louvres on the sides. Along with a glass railing, it will be equipped with CCTV cameras, proper lighting and a public address system.