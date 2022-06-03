Delhi Metro documentary film on Phase-III challenges screened at Mumbai International Film Festival; details

Delhi Metro Documentary Film: A documentary film, based on the challenges faced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) during the network expansion work done under Phase III, has been selected for screening at the 17th Mumbai International Film Festival on 3 June 2022. The Delhi Metro documentary film “Surmounting Challenges” is being screened under the Indian Panorama section, according to a PTI report. In 2021, the documentary film produced by the DMRC was selected in the Indian Panorama section of the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which was held in Goa, the report said.

The duration of this non-feature documentary film is of 28 minutes. The documentary deals with the various construction related challenges that were faced by the Delhi Metro authorities during the third phase of the network expansion. In Phase lll, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation constructed about 190 kilomeres of new lines, and the corporation had to encounter innumerable challenges, such as construction in old Delhi’s congested localities, the metro route passing through the road intersection at Ashram which is extremely busy, as well as constructing Delhi Metro’s deepest metro station at Hauz Khas, as per a statement issued by the DMRC.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had said that to make the film a reality, extensive shooting of various locations along with retrieval of relevant archival footage had to be done. The documentary film is available on Delhi Metro’s official YouTube channel. At present, the Delhi Metro rail network’s span is around 392 kilometres with as many as 286 metro stations (including the metro corridor from Noida to Greater Noida as well as the Rapid Metro in Gurugram).

Last month, DMRC said that since January 2022, around 78 per cent of the Delhi Metro passengers are using the Smart Cards for Metro journeys on a regular basis which used to be around 70 per cent in the Pre-Covid pandemic days.