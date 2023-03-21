Delhi Metro: DMRC’s Airport Express Line gets faster! Operational speed to be increased to 100 kmph from tomorrow

Beginning on Wednesday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Airport Express Line will operate at a speed of 100 kmph, according to officials.

According to a senior DMRC official, the typical speed of metro trains travelling on common corridors like the Yellow Line, Blue Line, Red Line, etc. is 40 to 50 kmph. The top speed for trains on the Airport Express Line is currently 90 kmph, but starting on Wednesday, it will be 100 kmph. He claimed that technical advancement had been used to accomplish this.

Metro officials claim that this marks the beginning of a scheme to enhance the speed to 120 kmph. They claimed that the speed rise was the result of some technological advancement.

Presently, it takes about 25 minutes to get from New Delhi Metro Station to Airport Metro Station. They claimed that the travel time will be reduced by three to four minutes after increasing the speed to 100 kmph. The 23-km line runs between the metro stations in New Delhi and Dwarka Sector-21.

In other developments, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has been asked by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to increase the frequency of trains between Gurugram and Delhi on the Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre) and on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21- Noida Electronic City). NHAI stated that this is necessary in order to encourage more people to take the public transport instead of driving their own cars, which will ease the traffic on National Highway-48.

