Delhi Metro: DMRC to come up with elevated road network below these 3 new lines; details here

Delhi Metro Phase IV: In a first of its kind initiative, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has been asked by the government of Delhi to develop an elevated road network below three of its metro lines under the Phase IV of the mass transit project. According to an IE report, Deputy Chief Minister of the national capital, Manish Sisodia recently said that the three roads will be built under the Delhi Metro lines on four areas. The three road networks will be developed under the stretch of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram line, Rithala-Bawana-Narela line, and Mukundpur-Maujpur line. The Deputy CM further informed that entire cost of the project, which will be executed by the DMRC, will be borne by the Delhi government.

According to officials, the proposal was floated after they realized that it is almost impossible to come up with new roads below the elevated metro lines after they are fully developed. Recently, another proposal by the DMRC to purchase as many as 334 metro train coaches in order to meet the demand of increased traffic on the existing lines of Delhi Metro network was cleared by the Delhi government.

According to a statement issued by the government, the decision will allow the metro corporation to add more coaches to existing trains and operate new trains depending on the passenger rush. Therefore, the DMRC can now decide where and how to add coaches to the existing metro trains, depending on technical feasibility, the statement added.

The long-awaited Phase IV project of Delhi Metro has been finally shown the green-signal by the Delhi government, recently. The project, which will give a boost to metro connectivity across the national capital, will open 6 new stretches. The new corridors are Rithala-Narela section of 21.73 km, Janakpuri West-R K Ashram section of 28.92 km, Mukundpur-Maujpur section of 12.54 km, Inderlok-Indraprastha section of 12.58 km, Tughlakabad-Aerocity section of 20.20 km and Lajpat Nagar-Saket G-Block section 7.96 km.