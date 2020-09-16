Delhi Metro develops ‘Make in India’ signalling technology; to be used for Red Line, Phase IV project

As part of the Modi government's ‘Make in India’, MoHUA had decided to indigenize the CBTC technology.

Delhi Metro develops ‘Make in India’ signalling technology! The DMRC has developed an indigenously built Communication Based Train Control (CBTC) based signalling technology for the metro rail network with the launch of the i-ATS. An important subsystem of the Signalling system, the i-ATS (Automatic Train Supervision), is a computer-based system, which manages the operation of trains. DMRC stated that this system is indispensable for high-density operations like metro rail services. The indigenously developed technology, i-ATS will minimize Indian metro systems’ dependence on foreign vendors dealing with such technologies.

In a press release issued by DMRC, the corporation stated that technology systems like the CBTC primarily come from Japan and European countries. As part of the Modi government’s ‘Make in India’, MoHUA had decided to indigenize the CBTC technology. Along with Delhi Metro, MoHUA, Niti Aayog, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) as well as CDAC are part of this development. For the development of this indigenous ATS system, DMRC and BEL signed an MoU. Delhi Metro has decided to use i-ATS while upgrading the ATS of Red Line i.e. from Rithala to Ghaziabad’s Shaheed Sthal. Also, the same shall be used in Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 project. Following are some key features of this technology:

The i-ATS can work with Train Control and Signaling Systems of different suppliers.

It can work with different levels of technology of Train Control and Signalling systems.

Also, i-ATS is suitable for the national transporter, which is now introducing Centralized Train control, on a large scale. The Centralized Train control uses part of ATS functions.

Besides, Predictive Maintenance module shall also be introduced in the upcoming Phase IV corridors of Delhi Metro using the i-ATS system. Meanwhile, for indigenous development of “Rolling Stock Drivers’ Training System”, another MoU was signed with BEL. This, according to DMRC is for training driving and troubleshooting skills to train operators. For this, DMRC is totally dependent on import. The indigenous Rolling Stock Drivers’ Training System will be a mock-up of the driving cab of metro train with a computer-based system at the back end, where various real-life scenarios will be created in order to train the operator on driving and troubleshooting skills.

So far, the training systems, known as driving simulators, that are procured are specific to Rolling Stock. The indigenous Rolling Stock Drivers’ Training System can be used for multiple stocks by selecting from among the options that are available in the database.