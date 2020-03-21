Delhi Metro commuters take note! Train services to be closed for these many hours on March 23

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to stop train operations from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Monday, March 23.
Delhi Metro commuters alert! In a measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus, Delhi Metro services will not run during major hours on Monday as well, reported ANI. According to the report, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to stop train operations from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Monday, March 23. Normal services will resume from 4:00 PM onwards to 8:00 PM.
More details are awaited.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.