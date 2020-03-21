Delhi Metro commuters take note! Train services to be closed for these many hours on March 23

Published: March 21, 2020 6:50:39 PM

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to stop train operations from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Monday, March 23.

Delhi Metro, coronavirus, march 23 monday delhi metroDMRC said parking facilities will also remain closed on Marh 23. (File Photo)
Delhi Metro commuters alert! In a measure to stop the spread of Coronavirus, Delhi Metro services will not run during major hours on Monday as well, reported ANI. According to the report, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to stop train operations from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM on Monday, March 23.  Normal services will resume from 4:00 PM onwards to 8:00 PM.
More details are awaited.

