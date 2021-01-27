Delhi Metro commuters, take a note! Lal Quila station closed, entry to Jama Masjid station restricted; details

The Delhi Metro services at metro stations, which were closed yesterday, had resumed late at night.

Delhi Metro commuters, take a note! A day after violence broke out in the national capital during the farmers’ tractor parade, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Wednesday shut Delhi Metro’s Lal Quila station. Besides, the corporation restricted entry to the Jama Masjid metro station amid heavy security deployment at the Red Fort. On Tuesday, several Delhi Metro stations in the capital’s central, north and west areas, including Lal Quila, Delhi Gate, Jama Masjid, ITO, Indraprastha, were shut soon after the tractor parade had taken a violent turn. A senior DMRC official was quoted in a PTI report saying that Delhi Metro services at metro stations, which were closed yesterday, had resumed late at night.

The DMRC official said as of now, Lal Quila metro station has been closed again, while entry to Jama Masjid metro station is restricted. Normal metro train services are there at all other stations, he added. According to DMRC, the average waiting time at Delhi Metro’s Saket station on Yellow Line was 35 minutes. The corporation in a tweet had said in case of any fluctuations in crowd, the waiting time will be informed to the public accordingly. However, in a successive tweet, DMRC said the average waiting time for Saket metro station has normalized. At present, the Delhi Metro rail system operates on a network of about 390 kilometres. The metro network covers as many as 285 stations spanning 11 corridors (including Noida – Greater Noida corridor).

On Tuesday, the tractor parade was conducted in order to highlight the demands of the unions of farmers to repeal 3 new agriculture laws dissolved into anarchy on the national capital’s streets as several protesters broke through barriers, overturned vehicles, fought with the police as well as hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi, the report added.