Delhi Metro commuters, take a note! DMRC to regulate services today due to kisan rally; details here

November 26, 2020 1:02 PM

On the request of Delhi Police due to kisan rally call for the national capital as well as to avoid overcrowding in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro services are being regulated today (26 November 2020).

The Delhi Metro services are being regulated from the resumption of services early in the morning till 2:00 PM.

Delhi Metro service update: Delhi Metro commuters, take a note! The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is regulating Delhi Metro services today so it is advisable to plan your journey accordingly. On the request of Delhi Police due to kisan rally call for the national capital as well as to avoid overcrowding in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro services are being regulated today (26 November 2020). According to a press release issued by DMRC, the Delhi Metro services are being regulated from the resumption of services early in the morning till 2:00 PM. The Delhi Metro train services after 2:00 PM, will resume on all lines from end to end without loops in a regular manner. Here are the details on the regulation of services:

Line-1: Regular Delhi Metro services will be available from Rithala station to Dilshad Garden metro station and Major Mohit Sharma Rajendra Nagar station to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda metro station. However, during this period, no services will be available between Dilshad Garden metro station to Major Mohit Sharma Rajender Nagar section.

Line-2: Regular services will be available on the sections from Samaypur Badli metro station to Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya to HUDA City Centre metro station. However, metro services will be unavailable between Sultanpur metro station to Guru Dronacharya metro station during this period.

Line-3/4: From Dwarka Sector 21 metro station to Anand Vihar/New Ashok Nagar station as well as from Noida City Centre metro station to Noida Electronic City, regular metro services will be available. However, on the sections from Anand Vihar to Vaishali and New Ashok Nagar to Noida City Centre, no services will be available during this period.

Line-5: Regular metro train services will be available from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Tikri Kalan metro station, however, metro services will be unavailable from Tikri Kalan to Brig Hoshiar Singh metro station during this period.

Line-6: Regular metro services will be available from Kashmere Gate metro station to Badarpur Border and Mewala Maharajpur to Raja Nahar Singh metro station. From Badarpur Border to Mewala Maharajpur section, services will be unavailable during this period.

Line-8: Delhi Metro regular services will be available from Janakpuri West to Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh metro station. However, during this period, no services will be available from Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh to Botanical Garden metro station.

Line-7, Line-9, Airport Line and Rapid Metro: Meanwhile, Delhi Metro regular services will remain available during this period in the entire section of Line-7, Line-9, Airport Line as well as Rapid Metro Line.

