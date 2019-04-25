Delhi Metro commuters have reason to be happy! Last mile connectivity at 61 metro stations soon

Tired of getting stuck in traffic jams near metro stations? Do you constantly search for public transport options like autos, e-rickshaws and cabs after getting off the metro? If yes, then put an end to your worries as things are going to get better for Delhi Metro passengers! For the growth and easy accessibility of public transport, a multi-modal integration (MMI) system will be developed around 61 metro stations of Delhi Metro\u2019s Phase 3, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. Under this initiative, space will be allotted for the various vehicles of public transport near the metro stations. With the advent of this multi-modal integration, passengers will be able to take the public transport right after exiting the metro stations to reach their destinations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and various other civic agencies will work together on the implementation of this multi-modal transport plan. The facilities for last mile connectivity have already been provided at some of the Delhi metro stations. Autos, e-rickshaws, cabs under public transport have been made available at a few metro stations but there is no space allotted for these vehicles to be parked. Due to this reason, passengers face a lot of difficulty at the exit point of the metro stations. Also, since there is no specific parking facility for these transport facilities at the stations, they occupy road space resulting in traffic jams. Addressing this concern, all the agencies had a meeting in the month of January and were directed to develop the multimodal integration system across metro stations. For this, DMRC has selected as many as 61 metro stations in which these multi-modal integration systems will be developed. DMRC will appoint an advisor in order to prepare the design of the MMI system. According to the report, the following metro stations have been selected where the MMI system facilities will be developed: Sarojini Nagar, Bhikaji Kama Place, Vinoba Puri, South Extension, INA, Sadar Bazaar, Shankar Vihar, Kalkaji Mandir Extension, Okhla Phase-3, Nehru Place, Greater Noida, IIT, Munirka, RK Puram, Hauz Khas, Chirag Delhi, Okhla Vihar, Panchsheel Park, IGI Airport, Jasola Vihar, Janpath, Vinod Nagar East, Vinod Nagar West, Trilokpuri, Mayapuri Phase-1, Mayur Vihar Pocket-1, Ishwar Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Karkarduma and few others.