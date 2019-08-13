Delhi Metro commuters cheer! With autos, e-rickshaw and more, last-mile connectivity for 90 busy stations soon

DMRC will be developing a multi-modal integration at as many as 90 busy stations of the Delhi Metro network

Delhi Metro commuters, are you stuck without any public transport option outside a Delhi Metro station? Or are you wading through the crowd to catch an auto, e-rickshaw or bus after getting off the station? These constant struggles of Delhi Metro commuters are soon going to come to an end! For easy accessibility to public transport, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will be developing a multi-modal integration (MMI) at as many as 90 busy stations of the Delhi Metro network. A DMRC official told Financial Express Online that the detailed designs and plans will be prepared for MMI outside 28 stations of Delhi Metro Phase-I and Phase-II and 61 stations of Delhi Metro Phase-III project.

Busy metro stations such as Hauz Khas, Laxmi Nagar, Tis Hazari, Akshardham, Rajendra Place, which were built in Delhi Metro Phase-I and Phase-II, will be integrated with the MMI. Other key stations planned for a similar exercise include Chandni Chowk, Mayur Vihar Phase-1, Kashmere Gate, INA, Dhaula Kuan, Dilshad Garden and others.

What is multi-modal integration (MMI)?

MMI is the mobility planning of the immediate zone around Delhi Metro stations in order to integrate the stations with feeder buses, bus stands, auto rickshaws. It also includes approach roads, pedestrian walkways, parking areas for various public transport modes, including feeder buses, autorickshaws, shuttle buses, e-rickshaws and others.

Last-mile connection: It will allow a smooth transition for commuters from Delhi Metro stations to bus stands, cycle stands, auto-rickshaw bays, two-wheeler and car parking.

Universal accessibility: The integration will bring sidewalks, public spaces, road crossings and other amenities for pedestrians as well.

Amenities: The amenities for pedestrians and commuters as part of MMI include toilets, hawker zones, taxi parking and proper lighting.

Improved street design: Street maps showing nearby landmarks and recreational spaces will be included in the MMI.

According to DMRC, the plan of the MMI system will effectively manage last-mile connectivity at Delhi Metro metro stations. For this, DMRC is going to collaborate with an outside agency to prepare the plans for the MMI. As per the directions of the governing body Unified Traffic And Transportation Infrastructure (Planning & Engineering) Centre UTTIPEC, DMRC is in the process of getting the plans prepared, which will then be forwarded to other civic agencies.