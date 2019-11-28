Delhi Metro commuters cheer! Top 5 passenger-friendly steps you can look forward to in the days to come

DMRC has recently initiated some new facilities for passengers and is working on a few more projects to make it a reality in the coming months

Delhi Metro network is a boon for commuters in the national capital region and with expansion and several new initiatives planned, people can look forward to a better and smoother travel experience. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has recently initiated some new facilities for passengers and is working on a few more projects to make it a reality in the coming months. From construction of Delhi Metro Phase 4 to overhauling old coaches, here are the top five exciting facilities which Delhi Metro commuters can look forward to on the network:

1. Delhi Metro Phase 4 new corridor construction likely to start this month

In a big infrastructural boost to the much-awaited phase of the Delhi Metro network, DMRC has awarded the civil contract for the construction of a portion of the Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg corridor, which is the extension of the Delhi Metro Magenta Line. The first civil contract work involves the design as well as construction of an elevated viaduct, siding line, the elevated ramp, and the station buildings. The work on this corridor is expected to start by the end of November, 2019 and has been scheduled to be completed within 30 months from its commencement.

2. Delhi Metro to revamp its oldest coaches on Delhi Metro Red Line

Delhi Metro passengers will soon be able to travel comfortably in the Delhi Metro Red Line Rithala- Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda corridor as DMRC is working on the overhaul of 280 coaches on its oldest line. Most of these coaches on the Delhi Metro Red Line are nearly two decades old and are showing signs of wear and tear. DMRC will refurbish and upgrade these coaches, to be brought on a par with the ons deployed on the other metro corridors.

3. Delhi Metro to run Metrolite corridor on Dwarka-Kirti Nagar route

DMRC plans to launch a new 19.9 km long Metrolite corridor on the Dwarka Sector-25 to Kirti Nagar section. The Metrolite, which is a smaller metro system with a carrying capacity of 300 passengers, has been planned on a central verge sharing road space with vehicular traffic on the route. The corridor will have 21 stations and will run through densely populated areas of Delhi such as Mayapuri, Dabri, Dhul Siras.

4. Delhi Metro to bring connectivity between Green and Pink Line corridors

The Delhi Metro Green and Pink lines will get connected in a unique interchange facility. DMRC will construct new platforms on the Green Line between the Punjabi Bagh and Shivaji Park stations. With this facility, passengers will be able to get down from the platform, take a walkway and access a concourse to reach the Punjabi Bagh West station of the Delhi Metro Pink Line. This will be the very first interchange facility of this sort over the Delhi Metro network where passengers changing the metro, will get off on a viaduct, and not at a specific station.

5. Delhi Metro network to go ‘counterless’ soon

In a bid to make the travelling system on the Delhi Metro network easier for computers, DMRC plans to replace the manual token counters from the metro stations by introducing token vending machines (TVM’s). Within the next six months, DMRC has planned to equip all the busy Delhi Metro stations such as Nehru Place, Lajpat Nagar, Preet Vihar and few others with the provision of token vending machines.