Delhi Metro commuters cheer! Now, enjoy uninterrupted internet, mobile connection on Pink, Magenta lines

Delhi Metro commuters have reason to cheer! Soon, you won’t complain of frequent call drops, poor network and snapped internet inside Delhi Metro trains. Commuters travelling on Delhi Metro Pink Line and Magenta Line will be able to get good internet connection inside trains as well as in stations. A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official told Financial Express Online that throughout the underground route of Delhi Metro Pink and the Magenta lines, network boosters have been installed in order to ensure uninterrupted mobile phone services.

Trials for the same were successfully conducted throughout the month of July and now even in the underground section of both, Delhi Metro’s Pink and Magenta lines, mobile connectivity is available. Also, DMRC is installing mobile towers in the older lines of the Delhi Metro network to solve the problem of call drops.

Delhi Metro’s 58 km long Pink Line has 28 stations in total, out of which 11 stations are underground. The Magenta Line corridor, connecting Noida and West Delhi, is 38 km long. Out of 25 stations in this line, 23 are underground. Compared to the older Delhi Metro corridors, the problem of poor mobile connectivity is particularly high on Pink and Magenta lines. According to DMRC, services of major mobile service providers are now available on the corridors. Also, work is in progress to provide connectivity for all remaining corridors. In the coming days, network connectivity will get better, DMRC claimed.

A few months ago, it was reported that DMRC will install around 94 additional mobile towers across its network. The maximum number of these mobile towers (in around 35 locations) will be installed on the Blue Line, especially between the sections of Noida Electronic City and Shadipur and Laxmi Nagar and Vaishali. Apart from this, mobile towers will also be installed in nearly 18 locations on the Yellow Line, between Samaypur Badli and Huda City Centre section as well as in 14 locations on the Violet Line, between Kashmere Gate and Ballabhgarh section