Delhi Metro commuters cheer! DMRC to run electric feeder buses to improve last-mile connectivity

The tenders have been floated for the procurement, operations and maintenance of as many as 100 electric feeder buses

Delhi Metro takes a big step to improve last-mile connectivity! The Delhi Metro feeder bus services for last-mile connectivity will be enhanced for passengers in the national capital as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to introduce more electric feeder buses soon. A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that the tenders have been floated for the procurement, operations and maintenance of as many as 100 electric feeder buses, which will be divided into two clusters. These electric feeder bus services will be completely air-conditioned for the comfort and convenience of passengers. These buses will help in enhancing the last mile connectivity of the Delhi Metro network and will also be non-polluting as they are electric mode buses.

According to DMRC, the details of the new tender floated for the procurement of 100 electric feeder buses are as follows:

The fresh tender will receive a limited subsidy from the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) and Public Enterprises through their particular scheme known as the FAME-2 scheme.

The ‘FAME-2’ scheme by the Department of Heavy Industry, refers to the ‘Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles’.

In FAME-2 scheme of DHI, the limited subsidy is given for the procurement of electric buses.

The Delhi Metro network has a total network of 377 km in the national capital region (NCR) with a total of 274 metro station, including the Noida Metro Aqua Line connecting Noida and Greater Noida. Providing the service of last-mile connectivity becomes extremely crucial for integrating effective public transport for commuters. Apart from feeder buses, DMRC has also made available electric scooters or e-scooters at various Delhi Metro stations which commuters can make use of, for travelling to nearby places from the stations. Multi-modal integration space for the parking of e-rickshaws, autos as well as cabs have also been included at several metro stations.