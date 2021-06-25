Delhi Metro commuters, check these DMRC guidelines for safe and smooth travel experience

The carrying capacity of the Delhi Metro at present is in the range of 10 to 15 per cent only.

Delhi Metro: In recent days, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has observed long queues of commuters outside metro stations as entry to the stations is regulated due to COVID-19 restrictions on the number of passengers to be permitted inside the train. Recently, the Corporation issued a statement clarifying the rules and guidelines that commuters must follow while travelling. As per the current guidelines, according to DMRC, only sitting on alternative seats is allowed and no standing is permitted inside the trains. Although maximum number of trains are being operated by Delhi Metro, commuters and metro users have to wait outside the stations because of the COVID-19 restrictions. As per existing guidelines, the carrying capacity of the Delhi Metro at present is in the range of 10 to 15 per cent only.

According to DMRC, the long queues of passengers are caused as only single entry points are allowed at most of the Delhi Metro stations as in a mass transit system it is difficult to regulate the number of people inside the system once the entry of passengers is permitted. On all the major Delhi Metro corridors, the DMRC is currently running 5,100 train trips daily with a peak frequency of 2.5 minutes to 5 minutes. DMRC claimed that this was the same frequency at which the Delhi Metro rail system was operating during the normal pre-Covid times. Thus, Delhi Metro is operating and running at its full frequency but with reduced passenger carrying capacity owing to Covid restrictions.

Despite several constraints due to COVID-19, the DMRC had continued with the construction work of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4 corridors. The corporation claimed that it had achieved a few important construction landmarks in the last few months. Recently, DMRC had said with improvement in the Covid-19 scenario, the construction work in the Phase 4 project is likely to gain further pace in the days ahead.