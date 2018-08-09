Delhi Metro coaches trouble! Your long wait for metro trains at stations to continue; here’s why

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has recently refused to lend money to buy new metro coaches.

No loan from Japan for Delhi Metro coaches! With the ongoing delays in approvals for Delhi Metro Phase-4 and the Delhi government not giving its nod for purchase of 582 new metro coaches, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has recently refused to lend money to buy new metro coaches. According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, there is a need for 156 metro coaches. To purchase these 156 metro coaches, the estimated cost is Rs 1,958 crore, according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. According to the report, DMRC asked JICA for the loan purchase 156 metro coaches. But as DMRC did not get any positive response from JICA, now it will demand a loan from the NCR Planning Board. However, for this, it is necessary to get approval from the DMRC Board and Delhi Government cabinet.

On January 15, 2018, the proposal of an additional 200 metro coaches was sent to Delhi Government and Central Housing and Urban Development Ministry. It was said that the 120 broad-gauge metro coaches were required to convert the metro trains of line 1, 2, 3 and 4 into those with 8 coaches. 44 standard gauge metro coaches are required to convert 4-coach metro trains to 6-coach ones on line 5 of the network.

If the new coaches arrive by the year 2019, people will be able to board Delhi Metro trains at a frequency of every two to three minutes. To commute between Yamuna Bank and Noida City Center or Vaishali, Metro commuters usually have to wait for 5.18 minutes. With the arrival of the new coaches, the waiting time will be reduced to 2.25 minutes. Moreover, between Kashmere Gate and Green Park, commuters will get the Delhi Metro service in less than 1.54 minutes. The frequency of Delhi Metro services between the Ashok Park Main and Indralok will be of 5.44 minutes.