Delhi Metro builds its first underground integrated parking facility at Grey Line’s Dhansa Bus Stand station

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation builds its first-ever underground integrated parking facility on Grey Line! The Dhansa Bus Stand metro station, which falls on the Dwarka-Najafgarh-Dhansa Bus Stand corridor, will be the first-ever Delhi Metro’s underground station to have an entire underground floor dedicated for vehicle parking. According to DMRC, the parking space will be integrated with the main station area where vehicle users/drivers will be able to park their cars as well as two-wheelers and then proceed to the metro station’s concourse directly using lifts and escalators. Designed as a four-level underground structure, the station boasts a platform at the bottom (at a depth of about 18 metres) followed by the concourse and then an entire floor for vehicle parking above it with the level of roof at the top (ground level).

The parking facility is equipped with multiple facilities like lifts, entry and exit ramps, escalators, staircases, etc. DMRC further stated that the facility will have a parking space for about 110 cars as well as 185 two-wheelers. In the future, there would be provision for property development activities at the metro station’s ground level, it said. At the centre of the parking lot, there will be one lift for passengers. Besides, there will be two staircases as well as two escalators each which will directly connect the parking facility with the unpaid area of the concourse below. During office hours when passengers try to board the train as early as possible, the location of the parking space will be a major benefit as it is located in close vicinity to the concourse.

Since no other Delhi Metro underground station has any such facility, the new parking facility can be considered a major design-based improvement, DMRC said. Currently, there is a basement parking facility at Hindon River Metro station though it is an elevated station. The Airport Line’s New Delhi station has a multilevel parking lot above the metro station. As the station’s adjoining areas are extremely congested with very limited space for vehicle parking, the new facility will be of great benefit to local residents. There will have ramps on two sides of the parking space for entry and exit of vehicles. Additionally, there will be two facilities for entry/exit which will link the parking area both with the platform below and the surface above.