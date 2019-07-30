Delhi Metro Blue, Yellow Lines form 60% of total ridership! Know which lines record highest, lowest ridership

Delhi Metro Yellow line and Delhi Metro Blue line take the load of over 60% of the total ridership of the network

The Delhi Metro network – the lifeline of the national capital region – is the transit system which carries millions of commuters on a daily basis. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the metro operator has seven active Delhi Metro lines on the network till now. However, two of Delhi Metro lines, constitute a disproportionately high majority of total ridership in its entire network, according to a DMRC spokesperson who shared details with Financial Express Online. Delhi Metro Yellow line and Delhi Metro Blue line take the load of over 60% of the total ridership of the network, according to DMRC’s disaggregated figures available from its six completely operational lines for the first time.

Delhi Metro lines with highest ridership in numbers:

The Delhi Yellow Line, which connects areas such as Samaypur Badli, Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate with Gurugram, is one of the most-utilised corridors on the network with daily footfall of 1.45 million recorded in the month of June 2019.

At a close number of recorded ridership, Delhi Metro Blue Line had around 1.43 million passengers on a daily basis.

Delhi Metro line with lowest ridership in numbers:

Delhi Metro Magenta Line, which connects the areas of Noida and Janakpuri through South Delhi, has the lowest utilisation, with average daily passengers under recorded under 350,000. This figure is less than a quarter of Delhi Metro Yellow and Blue lines.

According to the data shared by DMRC, the details of the network are as follows: