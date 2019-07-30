Delhi Metro Blue, Yellow Lines form 60% of total ridership! Know which lines record highest, lowest ridership

The Delhi Yellow Line, which connects areas such as Samaypur Badli, Vishwavidyalaya with Gurugram, is one of the most-utilised corridors on the network with daily footfall of 1.45 million recorded in the month of June 2019.
The Delhi Metro network – the lifeline of the national capital region – is the transit system which carries millions of commuters on a daily basis. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the metro operator has seven active Delhi Metro lines on the network till now. However, two of Delhi Metro lines, constitute a disproportionately high majority of total ridership in its entire network, according to a DMRC spokesperson who shared details with Financial Express Online. Delhi Metro Yellow line and Delhi Metro Blue line take the load of over 60% of the total ridership of the network, according to DMRC’s disaggregated figures available from its six completely operational lines for the first time.
Delhi Metro lines with highest ridership in numbers:
The Delhi Yellow Line, which connects areas such as Samaypur Badli, Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate with Gurugram, is one of the most-utilised corridors on the network with daily footfall of 1.45 million recorded in the month of June 2019.
At a close number of recorded ridership, Delhi Metro Blue Line had around 1.43 million passengers on a daily basis.
Delhi Metro line with lowest ridership in numbers:
Delhi Metro Magenta Line, which connects the areas of Noida and Janakpuri through South Delhi, has the lowest utilisation, with average daily passengers under recorded under 350,000. This figure is less than a quarter of Delhi Metro Yellow and Blue lines.
According to the data shared by DMRC, the details of the network are as follows:
- Delhi Metro’s total network length is 373 kilometres
- Delhi Metro’s average daily number of passengers: 4.7 million (as recorded between the months of May-June)
- Delhi Metro’s highest recorded footfall was 5.5 million on May 27, 2019
- Interestingly, even if the lengths of the metro lines are taken into account, the ridership on Delhi Metro Yellow line and Delhi Metro Blue Line are higher. The 48 km long Delhi Metro Yellow Line, is only 29% longer than the 37 km long Delhi Metro Magenta Line, but it gets around 350% more riders.
- Similarly, the Delhi Metro Red and Green Lines are shorter than the Magenta Line, but both the lines get around 50% more daily passengers.
