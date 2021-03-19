Delhi Metro Blue Line: Train services delayed due to track maintenance work between Rajouri Garden-Kirti Nagar

The metro services were affected on a section of the Delhi Metro Rail Network's Blue Line due to train speed restrictions imposed on that segment.

Delhi Metro Blue Line: On Friday morning, some Delhi Metro commuters had to face train delays. The metro services were affected on a section of the Delhi Metro Rail Network’s Blue Line due to train speed restrictions imposed on that segment. The train speed restriction was imposed due to overnight track maintenance work. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) took to its Twitter handle to inform the commuters of Delhi Metro about the Blue Line train delay between Rajouri Garden and Kirti Nagar metro stations. However, the corporation mentioned that normal metro services are available on all other Delhi Metro lines.

A spokesperson of DMRC was quoted in a PTI report saying that last night, track maintenance work was carried out in that Blue Line stretch. Therefore, metro trains are operating at a restricted speed in that section, leading to bunching, and hence train delay. The DMRC spokesperson further said that there was no technical sang and commuters of Delhi Metro will be updated through social media. Delhi Metro’s Blue Line links Dwarka in the national capital to Electronic City in Noida.

Recently, it was reported that DMRC has planned to monitor vibration levels caused by the movement of metro trains by collecting 80 samples from various locations on two key corridors- Delhi Metro’s Yellow Line, connecting Samyapur Badli metro station to HUDA City Centre metro station and Violet Line, connecting Kashmere Gate metro station to Ballabgarh metro station. To conduct the monitoring of vibration levels, a tender has been floated by Delhi Metro to engage an agency.

The actual number of locations on Yellow and Violet Lines may vary as per ground conditions and technical requirements. The purpose of this is to randomly take samples to see whether the levels of vibrations are within acceptable limits. If there is any variation, then accordingly necessary measures are taken to mitigate it.