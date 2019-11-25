Delhi Metro Blue Line to be extended Vaishali to Mohan Nagar? Ghaziabad Development Authority approves plan

Delhi Metro Blue Line corridor is likely to be extended from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar through Sahibabad.

Delhi Metro Blue Line extension from Vaishali-Mohan Nagar! Bringing direct connectivity with Central Delhi for Ghaziabad commuters, the Delhi Metro Blue Line corridor is likely to be extended from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar through Sahibabad. The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has recently approved the proposal for the extension from Vaishali to Mohan Nagar stations. Sources told Financial Express Online that the detailed project reports (DPR) of the extension project is yet to be finalised by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). For discussing the extension of the corridor, a meeting was recently held between officials from DMRC and GDA.

The Vaishali to Mohan Nagar section will be an extension of Delhi Metro Blue Line which will provide direct link to central areas of Delhi as Vaishali has connectivity to the Yamuna Bank station of the Delhi Metro Blue Line. This will also lead to easy access of the Dwarka Sector-21-Noida Electronic City corridor. Additionally, commuters from the Sahibabad area will also be able to take the Delhi Metro Blue Line at the Mohan Nagar station interchange.

The Ghaziabad development body has found that extending the already-operational Anand Vihar to Vaishali section till the Mohan Nagar station, will prove to be cost-effective and will also prove beneficial in terms of ridership. Besides, the extended corridor will be constructed on the median of the Link road, i.e., from Mohan Nagar to Anand Vihar, and hence, any private land for construction may not be acquired.

The final DPR for the extended corridor is yet to be prepared and GDA is also mulling options to construct the Sahibabad metro station near the Sahibabad RRTS station of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS).

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is developing the RRTS project in the national capital region. The 81 km long Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor is the very first corridor which will start passenger services, and will have connectivity to Delhi Metro station, Indian Railways station as well as inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs).