Delhi Metro Blue Line services delayed due to technical snag; details

Delhi Metro Update: On Thursday morning, services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro network were delayed. According to sources quoted in an IE report, the Blue Line services were delayed due to a technical snag. To alert commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Thursday, tweeted that the Blue Line metro services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City / Vaishali were delayed. However, metro train services on all other Delhi Metro lines were normal, DMRC said. Later, the DMRC notified that the Blue Line normal services have been resumed. The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 metro station in Delhi and Noida Electronic City metro station, along with a branch line to Vaishali.

According to the report, three days ago, a large number of Delhi Metro commuters travelling on the Blue Line had faced difficulty as train services across the corridor were impacted for almost an hour and a half due to a technical snag. Sources quoted in the report said that the technical snag was due to some overhead equipment (OHE) issue.

Meanwhile, to facilitate the public during the T-20 Cricket match between India and South Africa at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground on 9 June 2022, the DMRC has made some minor changes in its last train timings on all Metro Lines across the network except the Airport Express Line. The Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozshah Kotla Ground, where the India-South Africa match would be held, is adjacent to Delhi Gate / ITO Delhi on Delhi Metro’s Violet Line.

The Delhi Metro rail network, in anticipation of the sudden rush of passengers expected at these nearby Delhi Metro stations after the cricket match is over, will be performing extra train trips (nearly 48 metro trips) by extending its last metro train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all metro lines, according to a statement issued by the DMRC. With this move, the public will be able to reach their destinations by using the Delhi Metro service smoothly.