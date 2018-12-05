Delhi Metro Blue Line services briefly affected due to snag on Karol Bagh-Dwarka section

By: | Published: December 5, 2018 3:57 PM

Train services were briefly affected on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line Wednesday due to signalling issues on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section, officials said.

Delhi Metro, Delhi Metro technical snag, Delhi Metro blue line, Delhi Metro slow, Delhi Metro service slowThe snag led to a minor bunching of trains, the official said, adding rest of the Blue Line is running normal and the problem is being rectified.

Train services were briefly affected on the Delhi Metro’s Blue Line Wednesday due to signalling issues on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka to Noida/Vaishali.

“Train services are slightly affected due to signalling issue (Loss of centralized view intermittently) on the Karol Bagh-Dwarka section (Up line only-going towards Dwaraka) on Line 3,” a senior official said. The snag led to a minor bunching of trains, the official said, adding rest of the Blue Line is running normal and the problem is being rectified.

