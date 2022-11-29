Delhi Metro: Blue Line services affected due to technical issues

Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro were affected for over an hour on Tuesday due to some technical issues in communication, sources said. Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi and Electronic City in Noida with a branch line at Yamuna Bank to Vaishali.

“Services are currently affected on the entire Blue Line due to some technical issues in communication. We are working on rectifying it,” a source said.

Also read| Delhi Metro Grey Line: DMRC to begin double-line movement between Najafgarh-Dhansa bus stand from today

Many people had started tweeting pictures when the delay was reported around 11.30 am on a section of the Blue Line.

Also read| Delhi Metro Phase IV: Alstom wins order to design and manufacture 312 metro rail cars

The DMRC also tweeted to alert commuters. “Blue Line Update Delay in services between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali. Normal service on all other lines,” it wrote on Twitter. Later around 12.50 pm, it again tweeted that normal services had been restored.