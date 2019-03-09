Delhi Metro Blue Line: PM Modi inaugurates Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section; details here

The extended corridor will have as many as six new metro stations, namely, Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City.

Delhi Metro Blue Line: Big announcement for residents of Delhi and Noida! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has today flagged off a metro on the Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section of the Delhi Metro Blue Line! The Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section is the extension of the existing Delhi Metro Blue Line which is from Noida City Centre to Dwarka Sector 21. The extension will give direct metro connectivity between Dwarka in Delhi to more parts of Noida in Uttar Pradesh. This extended stretch from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City, will bring the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) Blue Line closer to the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida. The Delhi Metro Blue Line network till now was from Dwarka Sector 21 to Noida City Centre, across a distance of 65 km covering as many as 58 stations.

The extended corridor from Noida City Centre to Noida Electronic City will have as many as six new metro stations, namely, Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City.

All these metro stations in the new section will be on the central verge and its alignment will run close to National Highway (NH)–24.

The complete stretch from the Noida Sector 34 metro station to Noida Electronic City station is around 6.8 km and the corridor is entirely elevated.

Noida Electronic City, which is the last metro station on this extended section is located at the Noida-Ghaziabad border.

The safety inspection of this stretch was also conducted recently. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), Shailesh Kumar Pathak conducted the inspection on the new metro track on March 4, according to information shared by Anuj Dayal, Executive Director, Corporate Communications, DMRC. With the better connectivity, metro commuters across the city and from Delhi, will benefit greatly as the journey will be less time consuming and more convenient.