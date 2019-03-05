Delhi Metro Blue Line: Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section to open soon; details here

Once the extension of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line is thrown open to the public, residents of Noida will be immensely benefited.

Delhi Metro Blue Line: Big cheer for Noida residents! The much-awaited Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section is likely to open soon. The section, which is around 6.6 km long and is an extension of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line has been recently inspected for safety, paving way for services to start, according to a PTI report. A senior DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) official was quoted in the report saying that the civil work on the section is complete and trial runs are underway, at present. He said that the 6.675 km long Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section has been inspected by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) S K Pathak.

The Noida City Centre-Noida Electronic City section is fully elevated and consists of 6 metro stations namely, Noida Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59, Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City metro stations. Once the extension of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line is thrown open to the public, residents of Noida will be immensely benefited. Moreover, the extended stretch will bring Delhi Metro’s Blue Line closer to the newly opened Aqua Line, which links Noida to Greater Noida. The Sector 52 metro station of Blue Line is near to Sector 51 metro station of Aqua Line, therefore, it will help the commuters who are awaiting last-mile connectivity between the two metro lines.

According to officials quoted in the report, there are plans to connect the two lines through a dedicated pathway as well as a carriage-way for e-rickshaws. There is around 300 metres of distance between Sector 51 metro station, the terminus of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line, and the upcoming Sector 52 metro station of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line. At present, the Delhi Metro network is operational in 327 km, covering 236 metro stations across Delhi-NCR region.

The Aqua Line of NMRC (Noida Metro Rail Corporation) was flagged off in the month of January this year by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, providing seamless connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida.