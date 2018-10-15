Delhi Metro Blue Line: Cheer for Noida residents! Stretch from Noida City Centre to Sector 62 to open soon

The entire stretch from Noida Sector 34 metro station to Electronic City metro station is approximately 6.8-km long.

Delhi Metro Blue Line extension: Good news for Noida residents! By the end of this year, Delhi Metro connectivity in Noida is likely to get better. The much-awaited extension of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line from Noida City Centre metro station to the city’s sector 62 is likely to be ready by the month of December this year. With better connectivity, metro users across the city will benefit hugely as travel will become less time consuming as well as more convenient. The entire stretch from Noida Sector 34 metro station to Electronic City metro station is approximately 6.8-km long. Also, the entire corridor is completely elevated.

The extended corridor of the Delhi Metro Blue Line will have six metro stations – Noida Sector 34, Noida Sector 52, Noida Sector 61, Noida Sector 59, Noida Sector 62 and Noida Electronic City. All the metro stations in this section will be on the central verge and the alignment will run close to NH–24. Electronic City, the last metro station on this corridor is located at the Noida-Ghaziabad border. For the completion of the extension project, earlier the deadline was September 2018. However, a DMRC source confirmed to Financial Express Online that the corridor will be launched by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, two sections of Delhi Metro’s Pink Line are also likely to be opened by the end of this year. The stretch between Lajpat Nagar and Mayur Vihar-I was earlier expected to be opened by the month of November. But, later the deadline was extended. Now, DMRC has decided to launch this section by the year-end. The 9.7 km long Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar-I stretch will cover five metro stations. Another stretch of Pink Line, Shiv Vihar-Trilokpuri section will also be introduced by the end of next month. The 17.8 km long section was earlier scheduled to be opened by this month, but as the trials were not completed on time, the commissioner of metro railway safety (CMRS) could not give them a green signal.