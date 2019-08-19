Delhi Metro Blue Line and Noida Metro finally get connected with new walkway; details here

A 300 metres long walkway between Sector 51 station of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line and Sector 52 station of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line has been inaugurated. (image: DMRC Twitter handle)

Delhi Metro Blue Line and Noida Metro finally get connected! Since its launch, regular commuters of Noida Metro have been complaining about the poor connectivity between the Aqua Line and Delhi Metro Blue Line. In a bid to improve the connectivity between the two Metro lines, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has taken a noteworthy step. Recently, a 300 metres long walkway between Sector 51 station of Noida Metro’s Aqua Line and Sector 52 station of Delhi Metro’s Blue Line has been inaugurated by Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Built by NMRC, the walkway also offers free solar powered e-rickshaw services in this stretch to facilitate connectivity between the two metro rail networks.

The Aqua Line of Noida Metro was inaugurated in the month of January this year by Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath. The Aqua Line corridor project, worth Rs 5,503 crore covers a stretch of 29.7 kilometre. The Noida Metro Aqua Line project was launched with an aim to provide seamless connectivity to many regions of Greater Noida, which were difficult to reach earlier from other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). The corridor covers 21 stations in total, with 15 stations in Noida namely, Noida sector 51, sector 50, sector 76, sector 101, sector 81, NSEZ, sector 83, sector 137, sector 142, sector 143, sector 144, sector 145, sector 146, sector 147, sector 148, and six stations- Knowledge Park II, Pari Chowk, Alpha I, Delta I, GNIDA Office and Depot in Greater Noida.

The trains on Aqua Line are able to run at a maximum speed of 95 kmph, with an average speed of 37.5 kmph. Each train set comprises of four coaches with a seating capacity of 186 passengers. Each train set of the Aqua Line has two driving trailer cars and two motor cars. Also, each Aqua Line coach has ports for mobile and USB charging, 4 Dynamic Route Maps, 6 backlit LCDs along with other modern features.