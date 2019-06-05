Delhi Metro becomes first ever metro project in India to receive power from waste to energy plant!

Delhi Metro achieves big feat! In an environment-friendly initiative towards sustainable development, the Delhi Metro has become the first ever metro project in the country to generate and receive power from a waste-to-energy plant. According to a press release by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), the metro project in its constant endeavour towards environment-friendly solutions, is now receiving 2 MW power from a 12 MW capacity Waste to Energy (WtE) plant of the East Delhi Waste Processing Company Limited (EDWPCL) which is situated in Ghazipur. DMRC has been receiving power through this plant, since the beginning of this month, in order to meet the operating requirements of Delhi Metro Pink Line. DMRC will take approximately 17.5 MUs per annum from this particular plant. The power received is being utilised at the Vinod Nagar Receiving Sub-Station (RSS) of DMRC. This is the first such initiative by any metro project across the country in order to procure as well as utilize energy from waste to energy plants. According to DMRC, the project is also in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachh Bharat Mission". This will also help in creating awareness on the importance of waste management and utilizing waste in a sustainable manner. The WtE plant set up by EDWPCL is based on a public private partnership (PPP) between Delhi government, East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and EDWPCL. The state-of-the-art facility is set up in such a way that it can process above 1500 tonnes of waste per day and further generate 12 MW of green power. This plant is the country's first Euro norms compliant WtE facility and will help mitigate over 8 million tons of greenhouse gases over the life of the project, thus contributing towards combating the phenomenon of global warming. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro has been working continuously towards environment conservation and is the first ever rail-based organisation in the world to claim carbon credits. Presently, DMRC is producing around 28 MW of solar power from the various roof top solar power plants, which have been set up across its stations, depots as well as residential premises. DMRC has also started receiving solar power from the off-site solar power plant situated at Rewa in Madhya Pradesh.