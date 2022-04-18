Delhi Metro avoids acquisition of extra land; to expand Mukundpur Depot to cater to needs of Phase 4 corridors

In order to cater to the additional requirements of two of the upcoming Phase 4 corridors of the Delhi Metro network i.e., Majlis Park to Maujpur and Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg, DMRC is augmenting Mukundpur Depot’s capacity. For sections of the Phase 4 project, DMRC has decided not to acquire additional land for new depots. Instead, the existing depots of the Delhi Metro network are being expanded. According to DMRC, in Mukundpur Depot, some of the existing stabling lines will be expanded further as well as some new stabling lines will be added in order to accommodate more metro trains for stabling and maintenance. At present, the Mukundpur depot has 24 stabling lines, out of which 11 lines are being extended and will be utilized for stabling and maintenance of rolling stock of Pink Line, while the rest 13 will cater to the requirements of Magenta Line.

Additionally, six new elevated stabling lines will come up at Majlis Park station. These elevated stabling lines are expected to reduce the burden on Depot as well as bring down the train induction time once the stabling lines become functional. According to the Corporation, this will be similar to the elevated stabling facility developed at Magenta Line’s Jasola Vihar Shaheenbagh station. Besides Mukundpur Depot, the existing depots of Delhi Metro at Sarita Vihar and Ajronda are being expanded as well, with additional facilities to support the Silver Line of Phase 4 and the operational Violet Line.

The DMRC, with these initiatives, intends to avoid the acquisition of extra land for the construction of new depots and facilities for the phase 4 corridor project. Instead, the existing resources of the metro network with enhanced capacity will be used to their full potential, thus minimizing expenditure as well as manpower requirements. Also, the expanded depots will include new test tracks for Pink Line and Magenta Line. For the expansion of most of the Depot components, tenders have already been awarded. The renovated facility at Mukundpur Depot is likely to be made operational by 2024-end.