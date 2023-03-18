Delhi Metro: Around 19,000 lost items, mostly bags & lunch boxes, collected since 2022

People happen to lose their belongings while travelling. Such cases are generally seen in cities where commuters are in a hurry to reach their destination by keeping the fast pace of life. Trains, stations and airports are the areas where such incidents take place frequently. The Lost and Found Office (LFO) of the Delhi Metro has collected around 19,000 items — bags and lunch boxes — for the last three years, reported IE.

As per the Delhi Metro data, as many as 18,928 items have been collected since 2022. Out of them, 1,785 articles were claimed while 17,143 are still lying unclaimed.

Everyday nearly 30 items are received at the Lost and Found Office from across the metro network’s stations. LFO is located at Kashmere Gate Metro Station.

According to a DMRC official: “The items that remain unclaimed at the Metro station for more than 48 hours are sent to the LFO, where commuters can claim their belongings after proper verification of identity.” Most of the items found at Metro stations are handed over to passengers, if they approach Metro officials at the time, he said.

According to the report, bags, lunch boxes, water bottles, helmets, jewellery, and umbrellas are the most common articles that travellers lose inside compartments or stations.

AS per DMRC’s policy, the items are disposed of by the Lost and Found Office through auctioning them online, if they are not claimed till 30 days, said another Metro official, reported IE.

In the case of lost passport, VISA and other identity proofs of a foreign passenger, they are sent to the respective embassy through post, said the Metro official and added that the items are handed over to the concerned person if they are claimed within 30 days.

Metro officials upload the details of unclaimed articles on the Delhi Metro’ website to ensure that a commuter could identify his or her lost items and contact LFO’s helpline number: 8527405555.

LFO officials try to contact the passenger if any phone number is available with the recovered belongings.