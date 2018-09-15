Delhi Metro Airport Express Line: Use your smartphone as ticket instead of tokens and smart cards!

A commuter can buy a QR ticket from the Ridlr app by selecting the origin metro station, destination metro station, and the number of passengers.

Delhi Metro Airport Express Line: Big news for Delhi Metro commuters! Now, commuters will not have to stand in long queues to buy tokens or use their smart cards at Delhi Metro stations for Airport Express Line. From this Sunday onwards, commuters can use QR code-based facility on their smartphones in order to purchase metro tickets on the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line. According to a statement by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), with the help of ‘Ridlr App’, metro commuters would be able to purchase metro rail tickets without being physically present at the metro station.

The statement by DMRC further elaborated that a commuter can buy a QR ticket from the Ridlr app by selecting the origin metro station, destination metro station, and the number of passengers. Once the fare is paid, the mobile app will display the QR code for the metro journey. The statement further stated that this code generated by the app can then be tapped at the QR enabled AFC entry gates in the metro stations on Delhi Metro’s Airport Line.

For entry and exit of commuters through QR enabled system, all the six metro stations of Delhi Metro Airport Express Line have been provided with a set of two AFC gates each. As per the statement by DMRC, new QR codes can be purchased 10 minutes prior to last advertised metro train timing. Delhi Metro’s Airport Express Line connects the New Delhi station to Dwarka sector 25 via Shivaji stadium, Dhaula Kuan, Delhi Aerocity, Airport Terminal 2 and 3 and Dwarka Sector 21.

Delhi Metro has been expanding its network extensively in the last one year. Various sections of the Delhi Metro network have provided crucial connectivity – be it Pink Line or Magenta Line. Several markets in the national capital such as Sarojini Nagar and South Extension have also come on the metro map.