Delhi Metro Airport Express Line commuters note! Buy QR code trip based tickets on Paytm and Ridlr; details

Delhi Metro Airport Express Line witnesses over 60,000 passengers on a daily basis

Big news for Delhi Metro commuters! The Delhi Metro Airport Express Line, which gives seamless metro connectivity to Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport is extending the facility of QR code-based ticketing for trip based journeys. The QR code-based facility was already there on the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line for single journeys. Now, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that the QR-code based ticket passes will be extending for trip based journeys from tomorrow, i.e., February 24, 2020.

A DMRC spokesperson told Financial Express Online that with the introduction of this ticketing facility, the commuters who regularly who use the trip passes, which is a type of smart card valid on the Delhi Metro Airport Line, will be able to make use of the QR code generated on their smartphones, instead of the earlier practice of recharging or purchasing their trip passes from the Delhi Metro stations.

This new step will do away the need for a commuter to queue up at metro stations for recharging the trip passes from time to time. This new system of trip based ticketing through QR code on smartphones, will enable commuters to purchase the trip based tickets using ‘Ridlr or Paytm’ applications. These digital payment agencies have tied up with DMRC for enabling the facility.

How to generate QR code for trip based journeys on Delhi Metro Airport Express Line?

According to DMRC, the process to generate the QR Code for trip based journey tickets is as follows:

Download the Ridlr application or the PayTm application from Playstore on your smartphone. These are available on both Android as well as iOS platforms. Register on the app with the valid credentials including personal mobile number and email id.

After this, proceed to buy a QR-code based trip ticket by selecting the originating Delhi Metro station and the destination station.

Select the number of trips. 10 trips will have a 15-day validity while 30 trips or 45 trips will have a 30-day validity. The application will display the final fare for the selected number of trips for the selected journey stations.

Pay the fare using the internet banking/debit card/credit/UPI or eWallet method. The user will receive a notification upon payment.

The application will display the QR code for the selected journey trips. The user can tap on the QR enabled AFC (automatic fare collection) entry gates of the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line metro stations. The AFC gate will open and the user can start the journey.

At the exit, the commuter needs to tap on the QR code again at the exit AFC gate. The AFC gates will open and the trip-based journey will conclude, along with the deduction of one trip from the QR code ticket.

All the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line metro stations have two AFC gates each for the entry and exit of passengers, through the QR enabled system.

Presently, the Delhi Metro Airport Express Line witnesses over 60,000 passengers on a daily basis, out of which around 65 per cent passengers use the trip passes for their travel. It offers a discount up to 40 per cent for every journey on the metro line, in comparison to the single journey tokens. Now, the same discount will be available on the QR code enabled trip based tickets.