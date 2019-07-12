Delhi-Meerut’s rapid rail’s Sarai Kale Khan station to be country’s first mega transit hub! Watch Video

The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station in Delhi will act as a mega transit hub with multi model integration (NCRTC)

Delhi-Meerut RRTS: The Sarai Kale Khan station on the much-awaited Regional Rapid Transit Corridor (RRTS) to be constructed across the national capital region is going to bring India’s first mega transit hub! The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station in Delhi will act as a mega transit hub with multi model integration as the three prioritized RRTS corridors, Delhi-Meerut, Delhi-Alwar and Delhi-Panipat will converge at the station. The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), which is the organisation responsible for implementing the RRTS project, plans to converge the three RRTS corridors of RRTS Phase-1 at the Sarai Kale Khan station. This means that passengers will be able to easily interchange their train, to be able to travel to different routes, without the hassle of changing the station.

According to information shared by NCRTC with Financial Express Online, the mega transit hub system will provide convenient passengers’ movement and will also encourage people to utilize public transport. Some of the features of this multi model integration at the RRTS station are as follows:

The Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station will also be integrated with the Indian Railways’ Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station, the Delhi Metro Pink Line’s Sarai Kale Khan station and the Sarai Kale Khan Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT).

These facilities will make the Sarai Kale Khan station as the country’s first mega transit hub.

In addition to this, because of the high passenger crowd at the Sarai Kale Khan RRTS station, the NCRTC board has planned that it will have separate platforms for boarding and deboarding from RRTS trains as the train doors will open on both sides.

This system will facilitate in optimising the passenger flow and ease commuter’s movement on the platforms.

Watch Video: Sarai Kale Khan RRTS Station’s Multi Model Integration Plan



Once operational, the RRTS trains will have a design speed of 180 kmph, operational speed will be 160 kmph and an average speed of 100 kmph. The trains on the network will be available every five to 10 minutes. The very first corridor to be made operational in Phase-1, the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will have 22 stations and will cover the distance between the two cities in just 55 minutes. The construction work on the 17 km long Sahibabad to Duhai section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS is in full wing and the section has been targeted to get ready by the month of March in 2023. The entire 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor will begin services by 2025, as per the project targets.